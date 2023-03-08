FACT CHECK: House approved NCST, not mandatory ROTC

The National Citizens Service Training (NCST) bill approved by the House of Representatives does not equate to implementation of mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)

Claim: Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) was approved on third and final reading in the House of Representatives.

A YouTube video mentioned in its title that mandatory ROTC was passed by Congress last December 15. The narrator of the video cited a News5 report about the passage of legislation on National Citizens Service Training (NCST), which, according to the narrator, was another name for ROTC.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim has 11,702 views as of writing.

The facts: The NCST program does not equate to mandatory ROTC as provided in the provisions of House Bill (HB) 6486. A copy of the third reading of the bill provides no alternative name for the NCST program.

Optional only: The implementation of ROTC is optional at present, based on the provision of the fifth article of the said House bill.

Enlisted: All graduates of the program are considered to have registered and trained for the military, as provided in Section 14, which says: “All students who have completed the NCST Program shall be considered to have complied with the mandatory military registration and training under Section 14 of Republic Act (RA) No. 7077.”

Section 14 of RA 7077, a law passed in 1991, provides for compulsory military registration of male Filipinos aged 18-25 years old.

Reservists still: All graduates of the NCST program shall be registered in the National Service Reserve Corp (NSRC) too. Based on the bill, national service reservists, pursuant to RA 10121, shall be “civilian in nature” and be a source of volunteers who will render non-combat duties in times of national or local emergencies, calamities, disasters, or armed conflicts.

Not reported: The report of News5 cited in the video did not say the NCST program is alternatively called the ROTC program, nor does it mention that it equates to ROTC. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

