FALSE: Isko Moreno is the first to declare excess campaign funds

Many other candidates in past elections declared unused campaign funds in their Statement of Election Contributions and Expenses submitted to the Comelec

Claim: Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno says he may be the first candidate to declare excess campaign funds.

Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno says he may be the first candidate to declare excess campaign funds. Rating: FALSE

FALSE

Many other candidates in past elections had declared unused campaign funds in their Statement of Election Contributions and Expenses. Why we fact-checked this: Moreno made this claim during the Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum on Friday, February 4.

Complete details

During the Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum on Friday, February 4, Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso was asked about his admission in a previous interview that he had P50 million in excess campaign funds after the 2016 senatorial elections which he declared, paid taxes for, and kept.

He responded, “Importante na ang isang kandidato o sinumang tao, tapat sa kanyang bayan, may nakatingin o wala. In fact, baka unique nga siguro sa paningin ‘nyo dahil wala pa yatang kandidato na nagpubliko na nagdeklara ng kanyang sobra at nagbayad ng buwis.”

(It’s important for a candidate or any person to be honest to one’s country, whether or not somebody’s looking. In fact, it might be unique in your view because there might not have been any candidate yet who has declared their excess funds and paid taxes for them.)

This claim is false.

Many other candidates in the past elections have declared unutilized or excess campaign funds in their Statement of Election Contribution and Expenses (SOCE).

After the 2013 elections, five senatorial candidates declared that they received more campaign contributions than they spent. These included Nancy Binay, Ramon Montaño, Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, Juan Ponce “Jack” Enrile Jr., and Grace Poe.

Meanwhile, in 2016, apart from Moreno, candidates who reported surplus funds included then-presidential candidates Grace Poe and Jejomar Binay, as well as President Rodrigo Duterte. Among the vice presidential candidates at that time, Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Francis Escudero also reported excess campaign funds. (READ: Poe, Robredo spent the most among presidential, VP bets)

This was also reported by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

Based on the SOCEs released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to the media after the 2019 elections, some candidates reported higher contributions than expenditures. They included senators Bong Go, Grace Poe, Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano, and Nancy Binay.

Unutilized or excess campaign funds are subject to income tax, based on Revenue Regulation No. 7-2011, issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

