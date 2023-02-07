FACT CHECK: Japan didn’t give Type 74 battle tanks to the Philippines

Claim: The Japanese government gave Type 74 battle tanks to the Philippine government.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 67,000 views as of writing.

No confirmation from authorities: On the Philippines’ Facebook page, there are no announcements from the embassy of Japan that confirm Tokyo gave Type 74 battle tanks to the country.

There are also no announcements from the official Facebook pages of the Philippine Department of Defense, Philippine Army, and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) that the Philippine government received any tanks from the Japanese government.

Official news organizations also do not have any reports that say the donation happened.

Helicopters, not tanks: The government-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) published an article on December 19, 2022 that said Japan will give the Philippines UH-1J Huey helicopters as part of a government grant.

According to the PNA article, the donation of UH-1J aircraft is expected in two to three years. Nowhere in that same article does Army spokesperson Colonel Xerxes Trinidad say that the Japanese government will donate other military vehicles besides the helicopters. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.