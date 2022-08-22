Land Bank of the Philippines not giving P7,000 subsidy on 59th anniversary

The website that posted the subsidy is fake. Government-owed bank Land Bank of the Philippines doesn’t have this promo in relation to the celebration of its 59th anniversary.

Claim: To celebrate its 59th anniversary, the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) will be giving away P7,000 subsidies to people who answer an online questionnaire.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Links to the purported survey have been spreading on Facebook Messenger, and entice users to share personal details.

The bottom line: The websites that offer the subsidy are fake. The LANDBANK official website is www.landbank.com/, as provided in the LANDBANK’s official and verified Facebook account.

No promos on the LANDBANK website: In a message to Rappler’s fact-checking team, LANDBANK said: “The link is NOT from LANDBANK and is a form of a phishing attack. Please do not respond/click and provide your information and ATM/Debit card details.”

The government-owned bank’s verified channels also did not announce anything about giving subsidies or any giveaways. – Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

