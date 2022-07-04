MISSING CONTEXT: Lemon coffee helps in weight loss

Dieticians say that the weight loss caused by lemon coffee is due to increased water intake and not due to any properties of lemon

Claim: Coffee with lemon helps in weight loss.

MISSING CONTEXT The facts: Lemon does not contain any substance that can cause weight loss. The weight loss caused by lemon coffee is due to increased water intake and can be achieved by drinking regular water or any low-calorie beverage.

Lemon does not contain any substance that can cause weight loss. The weight loss caused by lemon coffee is due to increased water intake and can be achieved by drinking regular water or any low-calorie beverage.

A Facebook reel posted on June 28 by user RowelMark Bergonio contains a claim that said lemon coffee helps in weight loss.

This claim is missing context.

According to Cleveland Clinic dietician Beth Czerwony, lemon does not have fat-burning qualities.

Putting lemon in a beverage like coffee or any other beverage will not help in weight loss. Dietician Elizabeth Dejulius said in a Time article that “Lemon water is not a miracle weight-loss food.”

Both Czerwony and Dejulius explained that the effect of lemon coffee or any beverage with lemon on weight loss is more likely due to the water filling the stomach without any calories. This is supported by other studies published in the National Library of Medicine.

Increased water intake due to drinking more lemon coffee can also increase the metabolism of the body, which may lead to weight loss. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



