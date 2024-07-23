FACT CHECK: Link for 2024 PhilSys scholarship program posted by fake page

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Identification System tells Rappler via email that the account that claims to offer a scholarship program is fake and not connected to the agency

Claim: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), is offering a scholarship program and accepting applications through a link in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made by the Facebook page “DSWD Announcement,” known for spreading disinformation about Philippine government programs, in the group “4p’s Updates” which has over 451,800 members. As of writing, the post has received 387 reactions, 234 comments, and 22 shares.

The supposed announcement carries a graphic that says the PhilSys scholarship program for 2024-2025 offers P5,000 for college students, P4,000 for senior high school students, P3,000 for high school students, and P2,000 for elementary students. It also features the logo of the PSA to make the content appear legitimate.

The post’s caption states that all students in public and private schools will be included in the supposed program this July if they fill out an online form and submit their enrollment certificate through a dubious registration link.

The facts: In an email to Rappler on July 19, Nico James Niño of the PhilSys Registry Office’s Fraud Management and Client Management Service said that the Facebook post on the supposed scholarship program contains false information.

“The post and the account that posted the information are not connected to the agency,” the office said.

The PSA, the implementing agency of PhilSys, had previously said in a public advisory that being registered with PhilSys or bearing the National ID does not automatically make an individual eligible for government assistance.

“While the National ID may be presented as valid proof of identity in applying for assistance from the government, benefits are granted based on the rules and regulations of the concerned agency,” the email added.

About PhilSys: PhilSys is the government’s national identification system for all Filipino citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines. It was established through Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act, signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte in 2018. PhilSys is the system behind the issuance of the national ID as a valid proof of identity.

Fake DSWD page: The page “DSWD Announcement” is fake and not the official account of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In a July 21 advisory, the social welfare department urged the public to report the fake account because it disseminates false information about the agency’s programs and services, as well as those offered by other agencies.

Possible phishing scam: The supposed registration link for the scholarship program is also fake. Clicking the link redirects users to an unverified blogspot website, not to the official PhilSys or PSA websites. Personal information may be stolen from people who click the link to register for the supposed scholarship program. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Previous fact-checks: Rappler has debunked fake scholarship programs allegedly from the PSA and other government agencies.

– Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.