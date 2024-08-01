FACT CHECK: Fake page posts link to supposed DSWD cash aid for typhoon victims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development says cash aid for victims of Typhoon Carina will be released in coordination with local government units, not through online application

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is offering P7,000 cash assistance to victims of Typhoon Carina. Applications are accepted through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a July 25 video by the Facebook page “DSWD 4Ps News Update.” The post, which has 108 views as of writing, claims that all those affected by the typhoon will be given P7,000 in cash aid by the DSWD. It includes a supposed link to an online form.

The video itself features a quote card of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where he supposedly said: “Lahat ng nasalanta ng Bagyong Carina bibigyan natin ng P7,000 cash assistance upang magkaroon sila ng pangbili ng pagkain lalo’t magsisimula na ang pasukan. Online natin ipamimigay magpalista lang at DSWD ang magbibigay.”

(Everyone devastated by Typhoon Carina will be given P7,000 in cash assistance so that they can buy food, especially since classes will be starting soon. We will distribute this online, just register and the DSWD will provide it.)

The post bears similar messaging to a now-deleted series of posts made by the page “DSWD Announcement” in the group “4p’s Updates,” which has 451,800 members.

The facts: The application form included in the post is fake and was posted by a bogus DSWD page known for spreading disinformation about various government programs.

The social welfare department’s Agency Operations Service (AOS) told Rappler in an email on July 26 that it does not issue important public announcements regarding its programs and services in exchange for answering surveys or accessing suspicious links, even on other social media accounts.

“Huwag mag-click ng kahit anumang link na ipinapadala sa inyong Messenger na hindi galing sa official Facebook page ng DSWD. Huwag po tayong maniwala para hindi maging biktima ng maling impormasyon,” the DSWD-AOS said.

(Do not click any links sent via Messenger that are not from the official Facebook page of the DSWD. Avoid believing in these to avoid becoming a victim of misinformation.)

The link included in the post may be an attempt to steal personal information, as the link does not redirect to any official government website. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

The supposed Marcos quote is also fake. The President made no such remarks in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina.

DSWD relief efforts: The false claim circulated amid the onslaught of Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), which brought heavy rains and flooded parts of Luzon. It was the second tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in July and the country’s third for 2024.

In a situation briefing with the President on July 27, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency would coordinate with local government units in providing cash assistance to families affected by the typhoon and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

“Once we get all of those [requests], we’ll evaluate them and figure out how to go, how to move forward, whether we use AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations) or the emergency cash transfer that we use,” said the DSWD chief.

According to Gatchalian, the DSWD has provided a total of P132.943 million worth of aid, including food and non-food items, to families affected by Typhoon Carina. As of July 31, 1.03 million family food packs have been distributed in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol Region.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Fake DSWD page: The Facebook pages “DSWD Announcement” and “DSWD 4Ps News Update” have been fact-checked by Rappler several times in the past for spreading false information about various government programs and services.

In a post on its official account on July 21, the DSWD advised the public not to engage with the fake account.

“Ang Facebook page na ito ay nagpapakalat ng mga maling impormasyon tungkol sa programa at serbisyo ng DSWD pati na rin ng ibang ahensya,” the agency said. (This account is disseminating false information about the department’s programs and services, as well as those offered by other agencies.)

The DSWD also reiterated in the same advisory that it does not request any personal information online from those interested in applying for its programs and services because it is prohibited under the Data Privacy Act.

Previous fact-checks: Rappler has fact-checked several claims on cash grant schemes supposedly from the DSWD:

Official accounts: For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. — Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.