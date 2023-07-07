FACT CHECK: Concurrent livestock, aquaculture expo held even before Marcos

Previous editions of the Livestock Philippines and Aquaculture Philippines trade fairs were held in 2011 and 2017, respectively

Claim: The first-ever simultaneous trade fair for livestock and aquaculture in the Philippines was attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 5.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in the title of a video uploaded by the YouTube channel PweDelie TV which states: “GRABE NAGKAGULO NA PRES BBM BINUKSAN ANG KAUNA-UNAHANG LIVESTOCK AQUACULTURE SA PILIPINAS.” (Wow, Pres BBM opened the first livestock aquaculture in the Philippines).

The video, uploaded on July 5, already had 70,207 views and 171 comments as of writing.

The claim, along with the video from PweDelie TV, was also found in posts from Facebook pages such as “Duterte News Info Live” with 669 reactions, 54 comments, 62 shares, and about 6,900 video views, and from the page “Philippines Media Coverage” with 213 reactions, 26 comments, 32 shares, and about 2,800 video views.

The bottom line: The Livestock Philippines 2023 trade fair was held concurrently with Aquaculture Philippines 2023, an international expo focused on aquaculture nutrition and health production. Both events have also been held simultaneously at least once before 2023.

The YouTube video showed RTVM’s coverage of Marcos’ speech on the opening day of the co–located events on July 5 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The Livestock Philippines event: The Livestock Philippines website says the event was first conducted in 2011. The event is described as the “foremost international B2B event dedicated to the livestock, poultry, aquaculture, feeds, and meat sectors to help promote and contribute to the growth of the agriculture industry in the Philippines.”

The 2011 event was also covered in the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office No. 7 website which shows a picture of then-agriculture secretary Proceso Alcala leading the ceremonial opening.

The Aquaculture Philippines event: The Aquaculture Philippines event, meanwhile, was first held from May 24 to 26, 2017, and was also co-located with the 4th edition of the Livestock Philippines event in the same year, according to a post-show report from the Livestock Philippines website.

The same information about the 2017 dates for the concurrent events can also be found in an old announcement on the website of the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center Aquaculture Department.

“PweDelie TV” YouTube channel: Rappler has fact-checked claims from the YouTube channel “PweDelie TV” many times before. The most recent fact-check, published on July 2, was about the false claim that Marcos will deposit his family’s wealth into the Maharlika Investment Fund. – Percival Bueser/ Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program.

This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here. Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one fact check at a time.