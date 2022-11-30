Mainstream media covers the Pambansang Pabahay program

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development aims to build six million housing units through the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino: Zero ISF Program

Claim: Mainstream media do not cover the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino: Zero ISF Program for 2028 of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

After showing a press release from the Office of the Press Secretary about the additional Local Government Units (LGU) that signed up for DHSUD’s housing program, the narrator of the video containing the claim said in Filipino: “The mainstream media seem to snub the good news from the government. They didn’t give even a small fraction of their time to report it to the country.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 2,192 views as of writing.

Covered by media: The mainstream media regularly publishes reports about the DHSUD’s Pambansang Pabahay program.

The Manila Standard published a report on November 28, 2022, regarding the additional 10 LGUs who signed up for the housing program. GMA News Online gave an update on November 23, 2022, that said 18 LGUs already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DHSUD for the program.

ABS-CBN gave a list of areas in a report published on November 23, 2022, when DHSUD had already started breaking ground on government property. The report also mentioned that other LGUs have already signed MOUs, committed lands, and are now identifying possible beneficiaries of the program.

National coverage: DHSUD’s rollout of the Pambansang pabahay program in several parts of the country was also reported by ABS-CBN, CNN, Manila Bulletin, and The Philippine Star. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



