FACT CHECK: Male sexual enhancement pill Japan Tengsu not FDA-approved

The product marketing itself as a men’s sexual health supplement was mentioned in a 2020 Food and Drug Administration advisory on unregistered drug products

Claim: The product Japan Tengsu, which claims to boost stamina and increase the sex drive and sperm quality of men, is approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a July 2 Facebook post, which has 312 reactions, 83 comments, and one share as of writing.

The post features a graphic showing a logo with the words “FDA Approved.” It was posted by a page that misuses the name and photo of cardiologist and online health personality Dr. Willie Ong, and also claims that Ong endorses the product.

The facts: Japan Tengsu is not listed in the FDA’s approved food and drug products. In August 2020, Japan Tengsu was specifically mentioned in the FDA’s advisory warning about unregistered drug products.

The agency advised the public to avoid purchasing and using unregistered drug products due to potential health risks, as these have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety and efficacy.

In April 2019, the Australian government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration also released a safety advisory saying that Japan Tengsu tablets “pose a serious risk” to health as the capsules contain the undeclared substance Sildenafil.

Sildenafil is a drug used for erectile dysfunction, as well as pulmonary hypertension, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service reported. Some of its side effects include headaches, nausea, indigestion, and dizziness.

Safety not guaranteed: Men’s sexual health supplements are marketed to enhance libido and performance, but their safety is not guaranteed. Many of these products lack scientific evidence to support their claims. Some may even cause side effects or contain unsafe ingredients. It is essential to consult a doctor before using these supplements to avoid potential health risks. Prescription medication for sexual issues, like Viagra, should be used under medical supervision.

Sexual health: Men’s sexual health supplements claim to address issues such as erectile dysfunction and changes in libido. According to Harvard Health Publishing, lifestyle changes such as exercise, a healthy diet, and limiting alcohol intake can help improve sexual activity without the use of medication. Addressing underlying conditions can also help in improving sexual well-being.

