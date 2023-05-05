FACT CHECK: Marcos didn’t meet Taylor Swift on his official visit to US

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Taylor Swift were over 1,920 kilometers apart on May 1, 2023. Marcos was in Washington, D.C. while Taylor Swift was in Arlington Texas.

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met Taylor Swift during his meeting with the Filipino community in Washington, D.C. on May 1, 2023.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the YouTube video has over 195,596 views, 5,400 likes, and 346 comments.

Impossible to meet: It’s impossible for Marcos and Swift to have met because the pop star was in Arlington, Texas on May 1, 2023, for her The Eras Tour at the time Marcos was in Washington D.C. as part of his official visit to the US.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The YouTube video containing the claim used a clip from a Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) recording of Marcos’ meeting with the Filipino community in Washington D.C. starting from 37:19 to 1:53:24 timestamp of the recording.

The full video recording of Marcos’ meeting with the Filipino community in Washington D.C. also posted by RTVM showed that Taylor Swift didn’t appear in the event.

No official sources: There are also no official news sources confirming that Marcos and Swift met during the President’s visit to the US. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



