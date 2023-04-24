FACT CHECK: Marcos didn’t release list of new Cabinet members

The supposed list of the incoming Cabinet members is not from the President. His son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro, debunked the claim and called it 'fake news.'

Claim: Facebook user “Neth Reyes” uploaded a photo of a supposed list of incoming Cabinet members President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed on Tuesday, April 18.

The alleged list of Cabinet appointees includes Alex Lopez (Executive Secretary), Larry Gadon (Presidential Management Staff), Jonathan dela Cruz (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), Herbert Bautista (Department of Transportation), Isko Moreno (Department of Social Welfare and Development), Gibo Teodoro (Department of National Defense), Gringo Honasa (Department of Information and Communications Technology), Willie Ong (Department of Health), Mar Roxas (Department of Agriculture), Harry Roque (Presidential Communications Office), and Anna Mae Lamentillo (Department of Public Works and Highways).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The supposed list is circulating on Facebook. Rappler found that, aside from Facebook user “Neth Reyes,” at least 10 Facebook accounts uploaded the same photo of names that Marcos was supposed to appoint. One of the Facebook posts has garnered 160 reactions, 71 comments, and 19 shares, as of writing.

The facts: Marcos did not announce anything about new appointees to the Cabinet. Furthermore, there are no official news reports about the supposed list of incoming Cabinet secretaries for June 2023.

In reply to a tweet from a netizen asking if that list was verified, Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative and presidential son Sandro Marcos said, “Fake news po :).”

Fake news po 🙂 — Sandro Marcos (@sandromarcos7) April 19, 2023

– Owenh Jake Toledo/Rappler.com

Owenh Jake Toledo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

