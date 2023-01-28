FACT CHECK: Marcos didn’t use family wealth for gov’t activities

The Office of the President has a budget under the General Appropriations Act for activities and events that take place in Malacañang

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. used his family’s wealth to fund government programs.

The video containing the claim showed several video clips of Marcos’ activities in Malacañang allegedly funded by the wealth of the Marcos family.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 7,700 views as of writing.

Funds from GAA: The video did not explain how Marcos could have used his family’s wealth to fund government programs and activities.

The following activities of Marcos, which happened in Malacañang from January 23 to 26, 2023, are shown in the video:

Sit-down interview with the media – held on January 23, 2023

Meeting with key officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) – held on January 24, 2023

Meeting with the Department of Agriculture – held on January 24, 2023

Meeting with the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) officials – held on January 24, 2023

Donning of rank on Brigadier General Ramon Zagala of the Philippine Army – held January 25, 2023

Meet and Greet with Barangay Health and Wellness Partylist – held on January 25, 2023

Oath-taking of the newly promoted Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officers – held on January 26, 2023

For these events, the Office of the President uses the fund of the Office of the President provided under the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Under the 2023 GAA, the Office of the President has a P151 million budget for close-in functions in Malacañang and a P264 million budget for managing special events and internal house affairs held in the Palace. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



