FACT CHECK: Marcos didn’t visit Aquino Mausoleum when Palace sent flower offerings

An altered photo shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sitting in front of the Aquinos’ tombs

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the Aquino Mausoleum in Manila Memorial Park and gave flower offerings there on February 12, 2023.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube post has 55,212 views as of writing.

Altered photo: The photo shown in the video as proof of the claim is an altered photo.

The original photo was taken by Jeck Batallones of ABS-CBN News on November 1, 2022. It shows the flowers sent by the Office of the President to the tomb of the late president Corazon Aquino on All Saint’s Day. However, Marcos was not in the original photo.

A photo of Marcos was added at the right side of the photo to make it look like he visited the mausoleum himself.

There are also no reports from news organizations that said Marcos visited the Aquino Mausoleum to commemorate the death anniversary of Corazon Aquino.

Tradition: Marcos is not the only president to have sent flower offerings to a deceased president. The Office of the President is known to send wreaths to deceased presidents for All Souls’ Day or All Saints’ Day.

A previous Rappler fact check about the flower offerings sent by the Office of the President to the Aquino Mausoleum shows that former president Rodrigo Duterte sent flower wreaths to deceased former presidents Cory Aquino and Ferdinand E. Marcos during his term. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



