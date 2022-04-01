FALSE: Marcos Jr. holds the Guinness World Record for longest motorcade

The Guinness World Records page comments that this information is incorrect

Claim: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest motorcade.

The Guinness World Records page commented that the information was incorrect. Why we’re fact-checking this: The March 26 Facebook post has had over 9,700 comments and over 20,000 shares since its posting.

On March 26, the Facebook page “Bbm-Sara Uniteam Headquarters Northern Luzon, Crown Legacy Hotel Baguio” made a post, claiming that a motorcade supporting the campaign of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. already garnered the Guinness World Record for the longest motorcade.

The caption says, “GUINNESS WORLD RECORD LONGEST MOTORCADE BBM.”

The post contains multiple images of motorcades and a screenshot of a November 8, 2021, Youtube video, which pointed to the so-called “longest motorcade” held by supporters in Ilocos Norte.

The Facebook post has had over 9,700 comments and 20,000 shares as of this writing, and the Youtube video in reference has had 142,199 views.

This post is false.

The Guinness World Records (GWR) official Facebook page commented on the post, saying, “This information is incorrect.”

Marcos supporters did hold a motorcade on November 7, 2021, in Ilocos Sur, which was attended by some 5,400 vehicles, according to its organizers, claiming 80% of these were motorcycles.

But the GWR website does not display any world record for the longest motorcade. – Joseph B.A. Marzan/Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist from Iloilo City and is a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.

