FACT CHECK: Marcos did not appoint Marcoleta as new energy secretary

Raphael Lotilla, a lawyer and former law professor, was appointed by Marcos to assume the role of the new energy secretary

Claim: President Marcos Jr. appointed SAGIP Representative Rodante Marcoleta as new secretary of the Department of Energy (DoE).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title of a YouTube video posted on July 26 which has 176,000 views, 3,500 likes, and 404 comments as of writing. The channel that posted the video has 741,000 subscribers and has been fact-checked by Rappler multiple times.

The video’s title reads: “KAKAPASOK LANG FINISH NA! PRES MARCOS BINIGYAN ng POSISYON CONG MARCOLETA DOE GOODBYE DlLAWAN NA!”

(Just in, done already! Pres Marcos gave a position to Cong Marcoleta DOE, goodbye Yellows!)

The bottom line: Marcos did not appoint Marcoleta as the new chief of the country’s energy department. However, in a news briefing in June 2022, former press secretary Trixie Angeles told media that Marcos is eyeing Marcoleta to become part of his Cabinet as energy secretary.

Marcos designated Raphael Lotilla, a lawyer and former law professor, to take on the position of the new energy secretary.

However, Marcoleta, who had reservations about the Department of Energy’s (DOE) projected course under Lotilla’s leadership, repeatedly postponed the confirmation deliberations in the Commission on Appointments, citing the need for additional inquiries.

Who is Marcoleta: A lawyer and congressman, Marcoleta decided to withdraw his senatorial candidacy from Marcos’ political group a few weeks before the May 9, 2022 general elections.

Currently, Marcoleta serves as the elected representative of the Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty (SAGIP) party-list organization in the 19th Congress.

In 2017, Marcoleta led the House of Representatives in voting to allocate a mere P1,000 budget for the Commission on Human Rights in 2018. During budget deliberations, Marcoleta criticized the CHR for allegedly giving more weight to the United Nations special rapporteur’s opinions and questioned its failure to protect President Rodrigo Duterte’s human rights amid criticism of his bloody anti-drug campaign.

In 2021, he pushed for a prompt reassessment of legislation that granted Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) its franchise, which is set to expire in 2028. He claimed that Meralco had excessively billed its customers during the country’s implementation of one of the world’s lengthiest and most stringent lockdowns in 2020.

Marcoleta was also one of the lawmakers who opposed the franchise renewal bid of ABS-CBN Corporation in 2020.

During the 2020 House hearing on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, Marcoleta falsely pointed out that ABS-CBN’s effective tax rate in 2018 was reportedly negative 5%. However, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) itself contradicted this claim, stating that the company’s audited financial statement for 2018 showed an effective tax rate of 4%, not a negative 5%.

Moreover, ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiaries paid their taxes consistently from 2016 to 2019. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler.com

