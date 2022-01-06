MISSING CONTEXT: Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 is Duterte’s legacy

The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 formally opened during President Duterte’s time, but it was conceived during the Ramos presidency, and was approved, broke ground, and started construction during the Aquino administration

MISSING CONTEXT The facts: The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 is part of the Metro Manila Skyway System conceived during the presidency of Fidel V. Ramos. It was approved in September 2013, broke ground in January 2014, and started construction in January 2015 during the administration of Benigno Aquino III. It formally opened on January 14, 2021, during president Rodrigo Duterte’s time.

The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 is part of the Metro Manila Skyway System conceived during the presidency of Fidel V. Ramos. It was approved in September 2013, broke ground in January 2014, and started construction in January 2015 during the administration of Benigno Aquino III. It formally opened on January 14, 2021, during president Rodrigo Duterte’s time. Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook page “Emerging Philippines,” which “aims to inform, educate and provide citizens with the information they need,” made the claim in a post on January 4, 2022. The post has earned around 15,000 reactions, 1,300 comments, and 1,400 shares as of writing.

On January 4, the Facebook page “Emerging Philippines” posted photos of the Metro Manila Skyway with the heading: “DUTERTE LEGACY: METRO MANILA SKYWAY.” It went on to describe the project, ending the caption with #BuildBuildBuild.

The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 is an 18.83-kilometer elevated expressway from Buendia, Makati, to Balintawak, Quezon City. It connects the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The project is part of the Metro Manila Skyway System, which commenced construction during the Ramos presidency. The Aquino III administration approved the projects in September 2013. It broke ground on January 22, 2014, and construction started in January 2015. It was partially opened on December 29, 2020, and formally opened on January 14, 2021, during Duterte’s time.

This is not the first time someone intentionally credited the project to the wrong administration.

Rappler published an article on January 21, 2021, correcting the claim by the Facebook page “President Bongbong Marcos 2022” that Skyway was the project of the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos that was put on hold during the presidency of Corazon Aquino.

On October 22, 2021, Vera Files fact-checked Duterte’s public works secretary, Mark Villar, for tagging the project in a post as part of Duterte’s #BuildBuildBuild program. – Sherwin de Vera/Rappler.com

Sherwin de Vera is a Luzon-based journalist and a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship Award. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor.

