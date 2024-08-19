FACT-CHECK: Mindanao oil and gas venture will not reduce electricity bills in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Majority of power grids in the Philippines rely on fossil fuel coals for energy, not liquified natural gases

Claim: Oil and gas production in Mindanao will reduce the electricity bills in the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video, posted on August 5, has 70,721 views, 838 comments, and 4,300 likes from a channel with 588,000 subscribers.

The video’s narrator said that electricity bills in the Philippines will be cheaper due to the ongoing oil and gas exploration in Ligawasan Marsh (formerly spelled Liguasan) in the Cotabato Basin.

The bottom line: The Ligawasan Marsh oil and gas venture is targeted to be among the replacement-finds for liquified natural gas reserves after the Malampaya Gas Field expires in 2039. There have been no mentions of the venture reducing electricity bills in the country.

The Malampaya Gas Field supplies only 35% to 40% of the power needs of Luzon, not the whole Philippines. Most power grids in the country still rely on coal for energy, with natural gases and oil only coming in second and third, respectively.

Financial risks: Even if the venture became a success, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis warned that the Philippines’ oil and gas venture could further strain the economy due to the natural gases’ higher price than coal. ([OPINION] Gas development bills to burn holes in people’s pockets)

As of writing, SK Liguasan Oil and Gas Corporation has only started commissioning drilling rigs to begin its oil and gas exploration within the contracted 72,000-hectare area in Cotabato Basin, although appraisal tests indicate positive signs for natural gases. The exploration is expected to take at least seven years to complete.

