FALSE: Minimum wage set to P820 starting July

The minimum daily wage in the Philippines will be P820 starting July 1, 2022. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: The highest minimum daily wage listed in the country is for the National Capital Region at P570.

The highest minimum daily wage listed in the country is for the National Capital Region at P570. Why we fact-checked this: A TikTok video with this claim is making rounds on social media. Facebook users also re-uploaded this on their Facebook reels. They have garnered 117,000 likes, 15,600 comments, and 31,000 likes as of writing.

A TikTok video, which states that the minimum wage in the Philippines is now at P820 beginning July 1, 2022, is now circulating on multiple social media platforms, specifically on Facebook and TikTok.

One Facebook reel reads, “Good News!!!! Naisabatas na!!!!” atop the video. (Good news! This has been enacted!)

This is false.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), has indicated on its website that the highest minimum wage listed in the country is for the National Capital Region (NCR) at P570.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) only filed a petition on April 19, seeking an increase of the minimum wage from P420 to P820. This has not been approved. – Ahikam Pasion/Rappler.com

