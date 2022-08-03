Most monkeypox cases not transmitted by members of LGBTQIA+ community

Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted disease that is primarily transmitted by men who have sex with men. It is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or object by way of lesions, body fluids, and respiratory droplets.

Claim: 98% of all monkeypox cases have been transmitted by people who identify as gay and bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM).

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing this claim has over 1,400 reactions, 778 shares, and 189 comments as of writing.

The bottom line: Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease endemic to central and west Africa, and is not a sexually-transmitted disease (STD) that originated from, or is limited to, members of the LGBTQIA+ community or MSM.

What the World Health Organization (WHO) says: Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials through lesions, body fluids, and respiratory droplets.

Also, monkeypox has been an identified disease since 1970. Multiple outbreaks have been recorded over the years in countries like Congo and Nigeria, with severe cases most commonly occurring among children.

2022 Outbreak: Since May, cases of monkeypox have been reported outside countries where it is not endemic across the United States and Europe.

The most recent cases were found among those who are mainly, but not exclusively, MSM seeking care in sexual health clinics.

What the WHO emphasizes: It is wrong to label monkeypox as an STD and use it to stigmatize members of the LGBTQIA+ community as it can affect anyone.

As of July, the WHO declared it a global health emergency.

– Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

