FACT CHECK: NATO didn’t hand over F-15 Eagles to Ukraine

There are no official sources confirming that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization handed over F-15 Eagle fighter jets to Ukraine

Claim: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) handed over F-15 Eagle fighter jets to Ukraine. The video says the United States’ withdrawal of F-15 Eagle fighter jets from Japan allegedly proves that the jets were sent to Ukraine.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the Facebook video has over 135,675 views, 4,200 reactions, and 551 comments.

Ukraine asked for F-16s, not F-15s: According to reports from Reuters, CNN Philippines, and The New York Times, Ukraine asked the US and NATO to send F-16 fighter jets, not the F-15 Eagle model that the video mentions.

NATO’s move: A Reuters report on January 31, 2023, said US President Joe Biden declined Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Another Reuters report said both the US and France haven’t ruled out sending fighter jets although they did not specify what jets are being considered for sending to Ukraine. Poland and Slovakia began to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Reuters reported on April 6, 2023.

Retiring jets: The US Air Force withdrew several F-15 Eagle fighter jets from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan on December 1, 2022, the US Air Force reported in a news article. However, the US Air Force said it is “retiring the aging fleet” of F-15 Eagle fighter jets, contrary to what the false claim said. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



