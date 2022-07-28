Neri Colmenares is not the new health secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to name a new health secretary. At the moment, Maria Rosario Vergeire is the officer-in-charge of the health department

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Atty. Neri Colmenares as the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the false claim on TikTok has already garnered 11,000 views. The comment section also suggests that many users who have seen the video believe the fake announcement.

The bottomline: Marcos has yet to name a new DOH secretary. Last July 14, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles announced Maria Rosario Vergeire’s designation as the DOH officer-in-charge (OIC).

What the DOH said: In a press release on July 4, Undersecretary Lilibeth C. David said that they are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new secretary of health.

What Malacañang said: In accordance with Memorandum Circular No. 1, signed on June 30, Vergeire’s term as OIC may be extended if Marcos still fails to choose a DOH secretary by the end of the month. – Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

