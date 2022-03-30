FALSE: New Clark City stadium designed by Japanese and Chinese engineers

BCDA, which spearheaded the project, partnered with MTD Philippines Inc. and Filipino architecture and design firm BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design

Claim: The New Clark City Athletics Stadium was designed and built by Japanese and Chinese architects and engineers.

FALSE The facts: The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which spearheaded the project, partnered with MTD Philippines Inc. and Filipino architecture and design firm BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design.

In a June 2021 post by the Facebook page “Wow Balita,” one of the claims mentioned was that Japanese and Chinese architects and engineers took part in building the New Clark City Athletics Stadium. The latter part of the post read, “[Ang] bilis patapos na ang stadium na ginawa duon na disenyo ng Japanese and Chinese architect at mga engineering.”

(It was speedy. The stadium designed by Japanese and Chinese architects and engineers is close to being done.)

As of writing, the Facebook post has gained 3,300 reactions, 3,400 shares, and 1,500 comments. It is still circulating as of March 2022.

This claim is false.

The government-owned and controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which spearheaded the New Clark City construction, stated in news releases that the New Clark City Athletics Stadium was developed in partnership with MTD Philippines Inc., a member of the MTD Malaysia Group, and BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design.

The stadium previously received from the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) the Highly Commended recognition for the Completed Buildings – Sport Category in December 2021.

“The modern sustainable design, natural surroundings and inspiration from Central Luzon’s heritage all came together in constructing a stadium that is truly unique, and truly Filipino,” BCDA officer-in-charge Aristotle Batuha stated about the recognition.

Meanwhile, a Bulatlat news article recently highlighted the displacement of the Ayta Hung-ey people because of the New Clark City project. Rappler has published an analysis of this issue. – Ellen Dee Dego/Rappler.com

