FACT CHECK: No application link for Landbank scholarship program

The fake link resurfaces as a new school year approaches. Landbank has previously debunked these claims and reminded individuals to trust information coming from its official channels only.

Claim: Landbank of the Philippines is accepting applications for its educational assistance program for school year 2024-2025 through an online link.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim was posted by the admin of a group named “4p’s Updates” with over 444,100 followers.

The post claims that the Landbank scholarship program is open to all students from the elementary to college levels enrolled in both public and private institutions. It includes an online link to the application, which supposedly closes on July 15.

As of writing, the post already has 1,700 reactions, 1,600 comments, and 2,000 shares. It has also been circulating in similar Facebook groups on scholarships and financial assistance programs allegedly offered by various government agencies.

Similar posts bearing the Landbank logo have also been posted in the same group repeatedly over the past weeks as the start of the school year approaches.

The facts: The application link is fake. Landbank has not yet opened applications for its Iskolar ng Landbank Program (ILP) for the school year 2024-2025. According to a February 27 public advisory on its website, any announcements regarding the application and screening process for the program will be released exclusively through Landbank’s official channels.

On June 25, Landbank warned the public about scams circulating on social media, saying that any announcements on cash assistance or scholarship programs from unauthorized Facebook groups or pages are not affiliated with the bank, its subsidiaries, or its foundation.

Only for graduating high school students: Contrary to the claim in the misleading post, the ILP, established in 2023, only accepts applications from graduating high school students “with a minimum average grade of 90% or belonging to the top 10% of their class.” The program does not cover elementary students or current high school and college students.

Eligible applicants are limited to the bank’s primary mandated sector – children or grandchildren of an agrarian reform beneficiary or small farmers and fishers.

Possible phishing scam: The link provided in the post does not direct users to the official Landbank website, but to a blog site with a supposed application form posted on its main page.

Filling out the application form with personal information, including school IDs, could potentially expose users to phishing scams. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Rappler has already refuted several false claims regarding purported scholarship programs offered by various government agencies.

