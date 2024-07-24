FACT CHECK: No collision between US, Chinese carrier in South China Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although there have been recent sightings of a Chinese naval carrier strike group in Philippine waters, there are no reports of a collision with US or Philippine vessels

Claim: US and Philippine forces bumped a Chinese ship near Luzon in the South China Sea.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video posted on July 14, which has 87,433 views, 784 likes, and 12 comments as of writing.

The video’s description claims: “A notable nautical collision transpired off Luzon’s coastline, involving US and Philippine naval contingents and a Chinese aircraft carrier. This incident unfolded within the contentious waters of the South China Sea, a region already laden with territorial discord and military brinkmanship.”

The facts: There are no reports of the US or the Philippines bumping a Chinese ship in the South China Sea. No announcements from the defense departments of the US, Philippines, and China confirm the supposed incident.

US vessels did encounter several Chinese military ships earlier this July, but this was in the Bering Sea, not the South China Sea. A report from the Associated Press said that a US Coast Guard vessel detected four Chinese military ships off the coast of Alaska while on a routine patrol. In a press release on July 10, the US Coast Guard said the Chinese ships were “transiting in international waters but still inside the US exclusive economic zone,” and that the vessels acted in accordance with international rules and norms.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

China carrier strike group: The video falsely claims that US and Philippine naval contingents collided with a Chinese aircraft carrier. According to a report released by the United States Naval Intelligence on July 9, China’s Shandong Carrier Strike Group “is now operating in the Philippine Sea, marking the first time this year that the aircraft carrier has deployed outside of the South China Sea.”

Responding to the report, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said it would continue to ensure the security of the Philippines’ territorial waters. Despite the presence of the Chinese aircraft carrier, there are no reports of a supposed collision with US and Philippine forces, contrary to the video’s claim.

The misleading video was posted amid heightened maritime tensions between the Philippines and China, with Beijing engaging in increasingly hostile acts against Manila. China has been assertive in its claims over the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal that said Beijing’s claims had no legal basis.

Fact-checked: Rappler has released multiple fact-checks debunking claims on supposed attacks and confrontations with China:

– Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a Rappler intern. She is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science with a major in International Relations and Foreign Service at the University of San Carlos, Cebu.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.