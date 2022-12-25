No confirmation from Britain’s royal family that Kate Middleton is pregnant

Britain’s royal family has not made any announcements to confirm the rumor of Kate Middleton’s alleged pregnancy

Claim: The United Kingdom’s (UK) Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is pregnant with twins.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 16,000 views as of writing.

No news from Britain’s royal family: There are no announcements from Britain’s royal family that confirm the pregnancy of Kate Middleton.

The website of Britain’s royal family, the Facebook pages of the royal family and Kensington Palace, and the Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales do not have announcements that confirm Kate’s pregnancy. Kensington Palace is the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

No news from media: There have been no reports, too, from the media confirming the claim. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), UK’s national broadcaster, also does not have any reports on its page about Kate’s pregnancy.

Kate’s latest pregnancy: Kate’s last pregnancy was in 2018 when she gave birth to Prince Louis of Cambridge. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



