FACT CHECK: No deal yet on PH hosting of Afghans

A Facebook post falsely claims the Afghans will go to Subic, but discussions on the US request for the Philippines to temporarily take them in are still ongoing

Claim: Afghans waiting for special immigration visas to the United States will make their way to Subic, Zambales under the directive of the US government.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post with this claim has over 105 reactions, 89 comments, and 113 shares as of writing.

In the post, the author claimed that the US government will bring the Afghans to the Philippines “without asking for any approval” from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and that they will be heading to Subic, Zambales, a former US military base.

The post also included an image of Afghans fleeing Kabul onboard a US military plane during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. Text superimposed on the image reads: “Afghan refugees on their way to Subic.”

The facts: There is no agreement yet between the US and the Philippines regarding the Western superpower’s request for the Philippines to temporarily host Afghans, mostly former employees of the US government, waiting for special immigration visas.

Talks are still ongoing on the details of the proposed arrangement, such as how many would be arriving, for how long they would be staying, and where they will be accommodated.

On Thursday, June 29, Marcos said the Philippines continues to study the request. He also said there were “many security issues” that need to be addressed.

As the government continues to study “legal and logistical issues,” the President also emphasized the country’s “long tradition” of accepting refugees. “That’s what we are talking about and we are continuing because we want to help. We want to help,” Marcos said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said that the government “has not entered or finalized any agreement with the United States on the matter.” Manila is expected to make a decision regarding the US request by mid-July.

Humanitarian request: The President’s second cousin, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez earlier said that it is “morally right” to host the Afghans whose lives are in danger in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Speaking to CNN Philippines, Romualdez said that the US request involves the temporary accommodation of around 50,000 Afghans, including their families. He also clarified that the US government was only asking for assistance in the processing of visas and not to take in the Afghans permanently.

However, Vice President Sara Duterte, Senator Imee Marcos, and other officials are opposed to the request, citing security concerns. The US initially made the request in October 2022, and the matter was briefly discussed during the meeting between Marcos and US President Joe Biden at the White House in May 2023.

Opening doors for refugees: The Philippines has a history of welcoming refugees, having previously provided refuge to 10,000 Jewish individuals during the Holocaust and the Vietnamese “boat people” who were displaced by war.

In recent years, the country has shown willingness to consider accepting Rohingya refugees in 2020, Afghan refugees in 2021, and Ukrainians in 2022. – Jezreel Ines/Rappler

