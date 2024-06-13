FACT CHECK: No Hontiveros claim that Rodrigo Duterte is Guo’s uncle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Senate is probing into Guo’s identity and affiliations, but the embattled Bamban mayor has no familial ties with former president Duterte, contrary to a video’s claim

Claim: Senator Risa Hontiveros confirmed that former president Rodrigo Duterte is the uncle of embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the video bearing the claim has garnered 381,541 views, 5,200 likes, and 1,196 comments. The YouTube channel that posted the video named “Birahe” has 67,400 subscribers.

The video is titled “Mayor Alice Guo at Duterte mag tiyohin | PBBM pinalayas ang mga inchek confirm ni Sen Hontiveros!” (Mayor Alice Guo and Duterte are uncle and niece. [President Bongbong Marcos] expelled the Chinese, confirmed by Sen Hontiveros!)

The video’s thumbnail shows Hontiveros with a speech bubble graphic saying, “Tito mo siya” (He’s your uncle) seemingly directed at Guo and Duterte. Text on the thumbnail also states: “Duterte at Mayor Guo, kasabwat!” (Duterte and Mayor Guo, accomplices!)

The facts: While Guo mentioned receiving support for her 2022 mayoral campaign from the “previous administration” in a May 7 Senate hearing, Hontiveros made no claims or probes into Guo’s familial relation to Duterte, contrary to the video’s claim.

The misleading video merely uses the livestream of a June 5 Kapihan sa Senado forum where Hontiveros discussed Guo’s alleged links to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). The video does not expound on its claim that Duterte is Guo’s uncle.

Transcripts of Hontiveros’ May 8 Senate media interview, the May 22 Senate hearing, May 28 phone patch interviews, radio interviews on May 29 and May 30 either make no mention of Duterte or only make reference to his administration’s welcoming stance toward POGOs, allowing their entry into the Philippines, resulting in an influx of Chinese workers. (READ: [The Slingshot] Rodrigo Duterte created the POGO crimes and Alice Guo)

Ongoing investigations: The Bamban mayor has been facing scrutiny over her alleged ties to POGOs. In an order dated May 31, the Ombudsman ordered Guo’s preventive suspension over grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Guo filed a 31-page motion for reconsideration on June 5, citing the lack of “strong evidence of guilt.”

Aside from probing Guo’s connections with POGOs, the Senate is also investigating the identity and nationality of Guo’s mother to confirm whether or not the Bamban mayor is a Filipino citizen. (READ: Who is Alice Guo, Bamban mayor suspected of being a Chinese asset?)

Guo named a certain Amelia Leal as her mother, but the Philippine Statistics Authority confirmed that Leal does not have birth records. Meanwhile, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Hontiveros suspected Lin Wen Yi to be Guo’s mother. Neither Leal nor Lin have been connected to Duterte in Senate hearings or press briefings. (READ: Senators bare more irregularities in Alice Guo’s citizenship).

