FALSE: No news reports on help given by prison inmates to Odette survivors

At a glance

Claim: There are no news reports about the help given by prison inmates in December to survivors of Typhoon Odette.

There are no news reports about the help given by prison inmates in December to survivors of Typhoon Odette. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: CNN Philippines had reports on December 22 on its official Facebook and Twitter pages about the help given by inmates from San Juan City Jail to Typhoon Odette survivors. Other news outlets that reported the event included One PH, Abante TNT, and Bombo Radyo Tacloban.

CNN Philippines had reports on December 22 on its official Facebook and Twitter pages about the help given by inmates from San Juan City Jail to Typhoon Odette survivors. Other news outlets that reported the event included One PH, Abante TNT, and Bombo Radyo Tacloban. Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in a post made on December 27 in the Facebook page “President Duterte love Idol.” Its accompanying video had about 10,000 views, as of writing.

Complete details

The Facebook page “President Duterte love Idol” posted a claim on December 27, saying there were no news reports about the help given by prison inmates this December to survivors of Typhoon Odette.

The post reads: “MGA PRESO NAGBIGAY TULONG sa NASALANTA HINDI BINALITA si KRIS AQUINO NAKAHIGA NOONG PASKO BINALITA.” (There are no news reports about prison inmates giving help to survivors [of Typhoon Odette], but there are news reports about Kris Aquino being bedridden.)

The accompanying video in the post had about 10,000 views, as of writing. The post also compared the news coverage of the help given by prison inmates to the coverage that Kris Aquino received recently for being bedridden on Christmas.

The claim is false.

CNN Philippines had reports on December 22 on its official Facebook and Twitter pages about help given by inmates from San Juan City Jail to Typhoon Odette survivors. These reports were then subsequently shared on several social media posts. Moreover, the accompanying video in the post by “President Duterte love Idol” contradicted its own claim by mentioning “CNN” and showing the source of CNN Philippines’s report, which was a post by Tristan Nodalo, a news reporter for CNN Philippines.

Other news outlets that covered the event included One PH on December 24, Abante TNT on December 22, and Bombo Radyo Tacloban on December 22.

Rappler has fact-checked claims of the media not reporting some news items many times before. – Percival Bueser/Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.