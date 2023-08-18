FACT CHECK: No PH acquisition of warship from Turkey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There have been no reports from the Philippine Navy nor the Philippine Coast Guard confirming the supposed acquisition

Claim: The Philippine Navy has acquired its “largest and most technologically advanced warship to date” from Turkey, the BRP Archipelago Guardian.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video that was posted by a channel with 20,200 subscribers. The video itself has 1,556 views and 54 likes as of writing.

The facts: The Philippines has not acquired a warship from Turkey. Neither the Philippine Navy nor the Philippine Coast Guard has released any announcement of a supposed acquisition. There are also no news reports confirming the claim.

The YouTube video also shows unrelated clips of other warships, such as the Turkish TCG Kemalreis (F 247), which is currently in active service with the Turkish Navy.

The video goes on to claim that the supposed warship, called BRP Archipelago Guardian, was formally handed over to the Philippines in a ceremony attended by high-ranking officials from both countries. However, a Google search of the name “BRP Archipelago Guardian” yields no relevant results. There were also no reports of a turnover ceremony between Turkish and Filipino officials.

Defense cooperation: Both the Philippines and Turkey have expressed openness in strengthening defense ties and collaborating on military modernization efforts.

In January 2023, the Philippine News Agency reported that the Armed Forces of the Philippines was keen on “forging a broad military cooperation framework” with Turkey. It also noted Ankara’s contribution to AFP modernization with the acquisition of the Philippine Air Force Attack Helicopter and Philippine Army M113 APC Fire Power Upgrade.

Most powerful ships: In 2020, the Philippines received its first ever missile-capable warship, the BRP Jose Rizal. The 107-meter long vessel is equipped with missiles, torpedoes, and other weapon systems, and is capable of anti-surface, anti-air, anti-submarine, and electronic warfare. Its sister ship, the BRP Antonio Luna, was commissioned in 2021. Both are considered among the Philippine Navy’s most powerful assets.

Rappler fact checks: Rappler has fact-checked multiple claims regarding military acquisitions, purchases, and projects:

– Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.