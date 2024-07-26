FACT CHECK: No reports of super typhoon forming in PH, as of July 26 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA’s latest weather report as of July 26 says the low pressure area spotted 1,035 kilometers of southeastern Mindanao has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone

Claim: A new tropical cyclone has developed into a super typhoon and will pass through Luzon.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video that was posted on Friday, July 26, that has garnered 45,114 views and 1,200 views as of writing. It was posted by a YouTube channel named “Bagong Pilipinas TV” with 48,700 subscribers.

The video’s title says: “Bagong Bagyo, magiging Super Typhoon! Dadaan sa Luzon” (New Tropical Cyclone, will be a Super Typhoon! Going through Luzon)

The facts: Based on the latest 24-hour public weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), there are currently no tropical cyclones nor super typhoons being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), as of writing.

PAGASA’s 4 am weather forecast for July 26 reported a low pressure area (LPA) that was last spotted 1,035 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao as of 3 am. The southwest monsoon will continue to affect Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA’s weather specialist Daniel James E. Villamil also reported in their July 26 morning weather forecast that the LPA has a slim chance of becoming a typhoon in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather today: The Ilocos Region, Babuyan, and Batanes Islands will experience monsoon rain, while Batanes, Zambales, Pampanga, and Benguet will experience occasional rain, both caused by the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Lastly, Visayas and Mindanao are expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The country’s latest super typhoon was Super Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), which intensified into a super typhoon on Wednesday, July 24. Carina exited PAR on Thursday morning, July 25, and has since weakened into a severe tropical storm over the southeastern part of China.

Outdated weather report: The audio of the false video was taken from a PAGASA weather update on Typhoon Carina last July 25 at 5 pm. In that report, Typhoon Gaemi was seen 550 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, with winds of 120 km/h and gustiness of 180 km/h.

Based on PAGASA’s July 26 4 am report, Gaemi is now 615 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, with weakened winds of 95 km/h and gustiness of 160 km/h.

For weather updates: For legitimate weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official website, X (formerly Twitter) page, and YouTube channel. Updates can also be found on Rappler’s Philippine Weather Page. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a Rappler intern. She is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science with a major in International Relations and Foreign Service at the University of San Carlos, Cebu.

