FACT CHECK: No Super Typhoon Egay has entered PH Area of Responsibility

Latest forecasts from weather bureau PAGASA show a low pressure area, not a super typhoon, that has formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Claim: A new super typhoon named Egay has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will directly hit Luzon.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in the title and thumbnail of a YouTube video posted on July 17 by a supposed news channel with 491,000 subscribers. The video itself currently has 19,878 views and 240 likes as of writing.

A different YouTube channel with 31,000 subscribers made a similar claim on Sunday, July 16, saying that Typhoon Egay is stronger than the previous tropical cyclone Dodong and may possibly intensify into a super typhoon.

The facts: There have been no announcements from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) about any super typhoon that is forming or has entered the PAR.

In its 4 am forecast on Monday, July 17, the weather bureau said it is monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) that has formed outside the PAR, which was located 1,070 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. PAGASA said the LPA may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 28 hours. If it enters the PAR, it would be given the local name Egay. More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

The morning report also stated that Severe Tropical Storm Talim (formerly Dodong) was now located 825 kilometers west of extreme northern Luzon, and that the southwest monsoon will continue affecting the country.

PAGASA’s daily weather forecast contains a more detailed account of specific areas in the country that will be affected by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain may cause possible flash floods or landslides.

Dodong, the Philippines’ fourth tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for July, left the PAR on July 15 around two days after it intensified into a tropical storm inside PAR.

The Philippines’ most recent super typhoon, and the first for 2023, was Super Typhoon Mawar (local name Betty), which entered the PAR in May after battering the US island territory of Guam with torrential rain and fierce winds.

Previous fact-checks: Rappler has previously fact-checked the same YouTube channel multiple times for claims about typhoons and weather disturbances in the Philippines:

For the latest weather updates, visit PAGASA's official social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and its website. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler's fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler's research team and a senior editor.

