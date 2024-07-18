FACT CHECK: No super typhoon in PH until July 18

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to PAGASA, the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon are both causing rain in some parts of the country

Claim: A super typhoon hit the eastern side of the Philippines on July 18.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim has 16,000 shares, 1,700 reactions, and 770 comments as of writing.

The post says in its caption: “Ang bagyo, na tinaguriang Super Typhoon Lakas, ay tumama sa silangang bahagi ng bansa kaninang madaling araw, at patuloy na nagdudulot ng malakas na ulan at hanging may bilis na umaabot sa 250 kilometro kada oras.”

(A tropical cyclone called Super Typhoon Lakas hit the eastern part of the country this morning, and will continue to cause heavy rain, and wind with speeds ranging up to 250 kilometers per hour.)

The facts: As of the July 18 morning weather forecast of the Philippines Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), there is no super typhoon inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The weather bureau reported that a low pressure area (LPA) last spotted in the vicinity of Catbalogan City, Samar, and the southwest monsoon – more commonly known as habagat – are causing rain in parts of the country.

The said LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, as reported by PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio in the July 18 morning weather forecast.

Moderate to heavy rain can be expected throughout the day in Visayas, Bicol Region, CARAGA, Marinduque, Romblon, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon due to the LPA.

Metro Manila, Bataan, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA can also experience moderate to heavy rain brought by the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country may experience localized thunderstorms.

Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) was the latest, and is so far, the only tropical cyclone that the Philippines has had in May this year. According to PAGASA, there could be 10 to 16 tropical cyclones from July to December.

