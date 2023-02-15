FACT CHECK: No super typhoons have formed in the Philippine Area of Responsibility

PAGASA has made no mention of a super typhoon in its weather forecasts

The claim: A Low Pressure Area (LPA) will develop into a super typhoon, according to a YouTube video posted on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The title of the video says: “LPA, MAGIGING SUPER TYPHOON | PAGASA LATEST WEATHER UPDATE TODAY! FEB 14, 2023”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a video that currently has 5,868 views as of writing.

The facts: In its 4 am February 14 forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made no mention of a super typhoon that has formed or is forming that will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA’s Wednesday, February 15, weather forecast reported that there are currently no storms being monitored or forming in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the advisory posted in the PAGASA website, as of 11 am of February 15, the trough of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) located east of Southeastern Mindanao will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rain over the Visayas and Mindanao. However, this LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

The regional forecast in Mindanao, which will be affected by the trough of the LPA, can be found here.

For the latest weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and its website, where it posts weather updates and daily forecasts. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.