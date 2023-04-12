FACT CHECK: No truth to Abu, NPA threat says PNP, AFP

PNP Regional Police 8- Eastern Visayas checked with its intelligence units and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit and concluded that the post is a hoax

The claim: A hoax message is now widely circulating online, particularly on Facebook, Messenger and private group chats (GCs), saying the PNP in Samar is now on red alert and that there is a possible NPA attack on at least three towns in Samar.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The fake post was very alarming and spread very fast in various private group chats not only in the Samar and Leyte islands but also in other neighboring regions and caused panic, fear, and chaos.

Most netizens were alarmed and started calling their kin and relatives to go home early and avoid public places.

Other details: The fake message also claimed that the Mindanao-based violent group Abu Sayyaf, was planning to bomb an unnamed mall if the latter failed to give in to its demand of $15 million.

In the same post, it also claimed that the New People’s Army (NPA) will launch an attack on the towns of Basey and Marabut in Samar, and Lawaan in Eastern Samar. The post also warned people to avoid churches, public markets, and public places as these were also targets.

A hoax: According to the Philippine National Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas PRO-8), the post is a hoax. PRO-8 spokesperson Colonel Bella Rentuaya said that upon checking with their intelligence units and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU), the post was found to be fake with intention of causing public panic.

On Wednesday, April 12, the PRO-8 issued a statement to belie the hoax message: “The Police Regional Office 8 warns the public not to entertain such disinformation and refrain from sharing it to others as it causes panic and fear among the people of Samar and other nearby areas.”

The PNP said “the whole force of PRO 8 assures the public that all police personnel are doing their best efforts in maintaining the peace and order in the whole of Eastern Visayas.”

Meanwhile, Captain Jeff Mariano, chief of the Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO) of the Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division, also belied the claim and said, “‘Wag po tayo maniniwala sa ganyang klase ng disinformation. As per our (intelligence) units, wala po silang info sa mga ganyan. Though our units remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any form of atrocities po.”

The PNP anti-cybercrime unit is now tracing the original post circulating not only in Samar but also in Luzon and Mindanao. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow.

