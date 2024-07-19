FACT CHECK: No ‘twin typhoons’ in PH Area of Responsibility up until July 19

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Latest updates from weather bureau PAGASA disprove claims that the two low pressure areas being monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility have developed into typhoons

Claim: Two active low pressure areas (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) have developed into typhoons.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was posted on Friday, July 19, by the “Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update” Facebook page, which has over 2.5 million followers. As of writing, the post has accumulated 4,800 reactions, 237 comments, and 3,400 shares.

The post reads: “Twin bagyo sa loob ng PAR! Lumakas at ganap nang mga bagyo o Tropical Depression ang dalawang aktibong LPA na binabantayan sa silangan at kanlurang bahagi ng bansa na nasa loob ng PAR, ayon sa Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).”

(Twin typhoons inside PAR! Two active LPAs monitored on the eastern and western parts of the country have strengthened and developed into a tropical depression, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.)

The facts: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reports no active tropical cyclones within the PAR, contrary to the claim.

According to its July 19 bulletin, the weather bureau is currently monitoring the LPA spotted 365 kilometers west of Tanauan City, Batangas, and another LPA spotted 865 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

In its 4 pm forecast, PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said the first LPA was moving away from the Philippine landmass and had no direct effect on the country. However, there was a high chance that it might develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

The second LPA also has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but satellite imagery shows that it is still far from the Philippine landmass, according to the weather bureau.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rain showers across various parts of the country.

In light of circulating false claims online, PAGASA reminded the public in a Facebook post to only obtain information on weather updates from their official channels.

For legitimate weather updates, visit PAGASA’s official website, X (formerly Twitter) page, and YouTube channel. Get updates too via Rappler’s Philippine weather page. – Jerry Yubal Jr./Rappler.com

