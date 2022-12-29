FACT CHECK: No way to predict upcoming natural disasters in 2023

Claim: A Facebook video posted by Live Now Inspirations summarizes the predictions of purported psychic Rudy Baldwin for 2023.

Her predictions include a rain of fire over parts of the Philippines, the explosion of Taal Volcano, an earthquake in Metro Manila, an earthquake and tsunami that would supposedly affect Japan, Indonesia, and Taiwan, as well as other natural disasters around the world.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post in question has 1.4 million views and 7.7 thousand comments as of writing.

Predicting natural disasters. There is no scientific way to predict future natural disasters. Volcanos can only be monitored for their activity while typhoons can only be tracked once they are formed. (EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has repeatedly reminded the public that there is no instrument capable of determining when and where an earthquake would strike. (EXPLAINER: Is it possible to predict earthquakes?)

Bulletins. Phivolcs releases regular bulletins on the status of Taal Volcano, so that residents are aware and prepared for any changes in its activity. The agency also announces warnings and evacuation orders for residents who are in the vicinity of the volcano. (FACT CHECK: False alerts, warnings over Taal Volcano eruption)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) posts notices on its website for any tropical cyclones within the Philippine Area of Responsibility. – Matthew G. Yuching/Rappler.com



