Noynoy Aquino did not plan to give Bangsamoro to Malaysia

The Philippine government had the Malaysian government as facilitator in peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front as early as 2001, nine years before ex-president Benigno Aquino III’s administration

Claim: Former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III wanted to give Bangsamoro to Malaysia through the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The video says: “Sa panahon naman ng anak na si Pnoy, gusto [niya] ring ibigay sa Malaysia ang ilang bahagi ng Mindanao na [siyang] tanging source ng yaman ng ating bansa sa tulong ng MILF…. Ngayon, anak naman [niyang] si Pnoy ang gustong gawing parte ng Malaysia ang [Bangsamoro]. ”

(During the term of his son, PNoy, he wanted to give some parts of Mindanao, which is the only source of wealth of our country, to Malaysia with the help of MILF…. Now, his son, PNoy, wanted to make Bangsamoro a part of Malaysia.)

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a 2016 post, which was recirculated through a recent video. The video which cited the post has 29,000 views, 1,800 reactions, 271 comments, and 847 shares, as of writing.

The bottom line: The Malaysian government had served as the third-party facilitator in peace talks between the Philippine government and the MILF since 2001.

Malaysia was even acknowledged in the agreement on the resumption of peace talks by both parties, for hosting and facilitating the dialogue on March 24, 2001.

Previous administration’s choice: In February 2001, then-president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo requested then-Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to act as third-party facilitator for the planned resumption of peace talks. Since then, Malaysia had acted as the mediator between the two parties.

Plan of changing Malaysian facilitator: In August 2010, there were reports of the Aquino administration’s plan of tapping Indonesia, instead of Malaysia, in the resumption of peace talks. In the same year, they also requested the change of Malaysian facilitator due to accusations of showing bias.

Both ideas were rejected by the MILF. They said they would not accept invitations to talks without a facilitator. They also said replacing Malaysia as facilitator would be a problem, citing Malaysia’s institutional memory of the whole process.

Creation of BARMM: Dialogues between the parties during the Aquino administration resulted in the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro on October 14, 2012, and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro – the final peace agreement and a consolidation of all the previous agreements made by the two parties – on March 24, 2014.

The agreements made by the parties promised the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), replacing the previous Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). They also required the enactment of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) for it to happen.

Still a Philippine territory: Under Article IV, Section 1, of the BOL, the BARMM is an integral, indivisible, and inseparable part of the Philippine territory, and shall uphold the Constitution as the fundamental law of the land. – Ailla dela Cruz/Rappler.com

