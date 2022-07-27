OVP funds intact, not misused to fund Angat Buhay NGO ￼

The OVP received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit from years 2018 to 2021

Claim: Former Vice President Leni Robredo allegedly misused the funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to finance the Angat Buhay non-government organization (NGO).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the false claim already garnered 147,978 views, 6,900 reactions, 1,900 shares, and 1,000 comments.

The bottom line: There are no records to prove the allegation. In addition, the OVP received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Moreover, the OVP’s end of term report and the office’s Angat Buhay technical report from 2016 to 2022 may be accessed by the public.

How the NGO is funded: The Angat Buhay NGO is funded through the donations of private individuals. There are 3 schemes available to those who are planning on donating, namely: [1] patron-based donations, [2] project-specific donations, and [3] donations to the disaster preparedness fund.

Partnerships: Currently, they are partnered with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation Inc., Adarna House Inc., and Project: Steady for their programs on nutrition, education, and mental health.

P1-million donation: Upon its launching, former Vice President Robredo was able to raise P1 million worth of donations for the Angat Buhay NGO.

– Rochel Ellen Bernido/Rappler.com

