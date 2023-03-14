FACT CHECK: OWWA to provide up to P20k livelihood assistance to distressed, displaced OFW members

The Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! Program (BPBH) covers OFW OWWA members who were displaced or distressed from their jobs and are going back to the Philippines

Claim: A social media post claims that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is giving out P20,000 to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who have quit their jobs and are returning to the Philippines.

Rating: MISSING CONTEXT

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post has 4,674 shares as of writing.

BPBH covers displaced or distressed OFWs: The OWWA is providing up to P20,000 livelihood assistance to distressed or displaced OFWs through the Balik Pinas! Balik Hanapbuhay! (BPBH) Program. Here are the requirements to qualify for the program:

OWWA Membership Records

Application Form with attached Personal Undertaking indicating the cash assistance will be used only for the OFW’s livelihood activities

Proof of repatriation (passport or travel documents, airline ticket, plane boarding pass)

Proof of displacement (i.e. termination letter, referral letter, or certification from Philippines Overseas Labor Office or Philippine embassy, Single Entry Approach or complaint, request for repatriation, etc.)

Proof of residency (barangay certificate or clearance)

There are additional requirements such as livelihood or business plans, depending on the regional office.

Assistance amount varies: The amount of livelihood assistance given to distressed or displaced OFWs depends on their contributions as OWWA members.

Active members will receive P20,000, while inactive members with two or more contributions will receive P10,000. Inactive members with one contribution will get P5,000. – Laurice Angeles/Rappler.com

Laurice Angeles is a Chemistry graduate of the University of the Philippines-Diliman. She is a volunteer under Rappler’s Research unit.