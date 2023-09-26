FACT CHECK: PAGASA monitoring only 1 low pressure area as of September 26

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to the weather bureau’s September 26 update, the low pressure area was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Claim: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPA) which are expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A YouTube channel named “Weather Update ng Bansa” with 69,800 subscribers posted the video on September 26. As of writing, it has 10,086 views and 162 likes.

The facts: The misleading video used an outdated weather report. According to PAGASA’s latest weather update on September 26, there is only one LPA seen outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is not yet expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

As of 4 pm, the LPA was located 1,515 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. Its trough brings cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mindanao and Eastern Visayas, according to PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Palawan. Generally fair weather conditions with localized thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Old video: The false weather report used PAGASA’s September 25 weather forecast, which mentioned two LPAs spotted outside the PAR. However, the weather bureau said these LPAs were not expected to develop into tropical cyclones.

The Philippines’ last tropical cyclone was Tropical Depression Ineng, which exited PAR on September 6.

– Ailla Dela Cruz/ Rappler.com