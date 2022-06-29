FALSE: PNRI reopens nuclear reactor training facility to prepare for Bataan plant revival

According to the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, the reopened nuclear facility will only be used for nuclear education and research purposes

At a glance

Claim: The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) reopens the Philippine Research Reactor-1 Subcritical Assembly for Training, Education, and Research (PRR-1 SATER) as a preparation for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

FALSE The facts: According to the PNRI, PRR-1 SATER will only be used for nuclear education and research as well as to support the nuclear education programs of the University of the Philippines and Mapua University. The PNRI did not say anything about the facility being used for power generation and preparation for BNPP’s revival.

Why we fact-checked this: Multiple Facebook users shared the claim.

Complete details

Multiple Facebook users claim that the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) has reopened the Philippine Research Reactor-1 Subcritical Assembly for Training, Education, and Research (PRR-1 SATER) as a preparation for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

This is false.

According to the PNRI, PRR-1 SATER will only be used for nuclear education and research purposes. The nuclear training facility will also support the nuclear education programs of the University of the Philippines and Mapua University.

PNRI’s press release did not say anything about using the reopened facility to prepare for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



