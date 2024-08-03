FACT CHECK: PH has not secured 12 HAL Prachand helicopters from India

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

No announcements from the defense departments of either country confirm the supposed deal, contrary to a video’s claim

Claim: The Philippines has secured the delivery of 12 India-made helicopters.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a YouTube video posted by a channel purporting to provide defense-related news. As of writing, the video has 1,205 views and 39 likes.

The video’s title states: “Amazing!!! PH Air Force Secures First Offer for Delivery of 12 HAL Prachand Helicopters from India.”

The bottom line: The Philippines has not secured the delivery of 12 HAL Prachand helicopters from India. No announcements or reports from the Philippine Air Force nor the defense departments of the Philippines and India confirm the supposed deal.

The video’s narrator cites a report from the EurAsian Times published on April 15, 2024, where aerospace maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said that several countries have shown interest in India-made aircraft, particularly the light combat aircraft Tejas and the Prachand light combat helicopter.

HAL Chief Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan said talks with the Philippines were in “advanced stages” but did not specify if it was interested in the Tejas aircraft or the Prachand helicopter. While the video’s title implies that a deal has been confirmed for the Prachand helicopters, there have been no updates about these talks as of writing.

According to Airforce Technology, the Tejas is a “lightweight, high-agility supersonic multi-role fighter aircraft” that can be armed with air-to-air missiles and features a 23mm twin-barrelled GSh-23 gun. Meanwhile, the Prachand is a light combat helicopter with ground attack and aerial combat capability.

Previous interest: In May, The EurAsian Times also reported on the Philippines’ interest in the India-made Advanced Light Helicopter Mk II following the arrival of the BrahMos missile system in the Philippines in April. (EXPLAINER: Philippines to finally get India-made BrahMos missiles – what does it mean?)

In November 2023, India also offered at least seven helicopters to the Philippine Coast Guard as the two countries sought to build up defense and maritime cooperation.

India has expressed its support for the Philippines amid tensions in the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost the entire waterway, rejecting a 2016 Hague ruling invalidating its claims.

– Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a Rappler intern. She is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science with a major in International Relations and Foreign Service at the University of San Carlos, Cebu.

