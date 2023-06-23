FACT CHECK: The Philippines has no Chinook helicopter factory

Philippine-based contractors of The Boeing Company manufacture only parts for commercial planes and do not make Chinook helicopters

Claim: The Philippines has a Chinook helicopter factory.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video posted on June 20 has 1,614 views as of writing. Text superimposed at the 1:30 timestamp says: “Pilipinas bansang payaman, may pagawaan na ng Chinook helicopter.” (The Philippines is becoming rich, it now has a factory for Chinook helicopters).

The facts: According to the website of the United States Army Acquisition Support Center, Chinook helicopters are manufactured by the US aerospace company Boeing. The company has not issued any press release announcing that it constructed a Chinook factory in the Philippines. There are also no reports from official sources that support the claim.

Chinooks are made in Philadelphia: The company manufactures the helicopters at the Boeing Chinook Factory in Ridley Park, Philadelphia.

Other parts of the Chinook helicopters are made by the following contractors:

Engines are made by Honeywell in Phoenix, Arizona

Engine controls are made by Goodrich in Danbury, Connecticut

Software is developed by Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

According to The New York Times and Bloomberg, United Technologies bought Goodrich in 2012. The company also acquired Rockwell Collins and became Collins Aerospace in 2018.

Boeing suppliers in Philippines: According to Boeing’s website, the company has suppliers in the Philippines – Batangas-based Collins Aerospace Philippines and Jamco Philippines based in Clark Freeport Zone – that manufacture parts for several of its commercial planes. However, these suppliers do not manufacture Chinook helicopters or their parts.

False claims: Rappler has previously fact-checked videos from the same YouTube channel, which posts false claims related to military activities or acquisition of military assets:

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

