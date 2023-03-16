FACT CHECK: The Philippines has not been gifted tanks by the US in 2023

The Philippines received 114 armored vehicles from the US back in 2015, but no new donations have been made

The claim: The Philippines has been gifted 114 tanks and $100 million by the United States for better defense against China.

Rating: FALSE

Old video: The video shows a clip of several tanks and other military vehicles in a boat, reportedly on their way to the Philippines. The original video which contains the clip was first posted by the YouTube channel MIL3010.

The video, posted on December 9, 2022, is titled “US Army, NATO. Loading M1A2 Abrams tanks and armored vehicles on a ship to Europe.” Text on screen states that the US shipped tanks and armored vehicles for exercises and to strengthen the defense of NATO countries.

Previous donations: In 2015, the PH military received 114 armored vehicles from the US. According to a report released by Rappler, the Armed Forces of the Philippines received 114 M113A2 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC). APCs are different from tanks.

A Forbes article said that APCs are built for transporting personnel and equipment, and are not for combat. They are vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and do not carry the artillery that tanks do.

No recent announcements: As of writing, there have been no official reports and announcements that can be found on the official Facebook pages of the Armed Forces of the Philippines or the US embassy in the Philippines about the claim. Likewise, there have been no announcements made on the official website of the Philippine Army. There have also been no reports on the Philippines receiving $100 million from its ally.

As of March 16, 2023, Rappler has published at least three fact check articles debunking similar claims about the Philippines receiving free tanks or buying them from other countries.

