FACT CHECK: PH’s projected 6% GDP growth for 2023 not ranked first in Asia

According to the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook report, other Asian countries – Fiji, Maldives, and Palau – have projected growth rates exceeding the Philippines’ 6%

Claim: The Philippines’ projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 6% for 2023 is ranked first in Asia, according to the April 2023 World Economic Outlook report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in an April 20 post on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official Facebook page “Bongbong Marcos.”

The post says: “Nangunguna ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa buong Asya sa 6% nitong projected GDP growth ayon sa World Economic Outlook na inilabas ng International Monetary Fund nitong Abril.” (The Philippine economy leads Asia with its 6% projected GDP growth, according to the World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund this April.)

As of writing, the post already had about 112,000 reactions, 9,100 comments, and 9,500 shares.

The bottom line: The IMF report referenced in the Facebook post features a more comprehensive list that shows three Asian countries with projected 2023 GDP growth rates exceeding the Philippines’ 6%.

The Facebook post matches the data in Annex Table 1.1.2 of the report, which lists only seven countries – China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia – under the category “Emerging and Developing Asia.”

NOT FIRST IN ALL ASIA: The Philippines’ GDP growth rate leads in the Emerging and Developing Asia, not whole of Asia. Table from the World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund on April 2023.

However, Table A4 of the report shows a longer list of countries under “Emerging and Developing Asia.” Based on this list, three countries have GDP growth rate projections exceeding the Philippines’ 6% rate for 2023: Fiji (7.0%), Maldives (7.2%), and Palau (8.7%).

FULL LIST: The countries of Fiji, Maldives, and Palau are ahead of the Philippines in terms of their GDP growth rate projection for 2023. Table from the World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund on April 2023.

Philippines’ latest GDP figures: According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Philippines’ GDP grew by 7.6% in 2022, exceeding the 6.5% to 7.5% target set by the Marcos administration.

For 2023, the government aims for GDP growth between 6% and 7%.

From 2021 to 2022, the Philippines’ GDP grew by 7.6%, which exceeded the 6.5% to 7.5% target set by the Marcos administration’s economic team. The 2023 target for the Philippines’ GDP growth rate is 6% to 7%. (READ: High growth, high inflation: Philippines beats 2022 GDP target) The 7.6% GDP growth rate from 2021 to 2022 can also be confirmed from the PSA data.

– Percival Bueser/ Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler's fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler's research team and a senior editor.

