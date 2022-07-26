Placing a bar of soap under a bedsheet does not treat Restless Legs Syndrome

There is no scientific evidence or study that proves placing a bar of soap under a bedsheet can treat Restless Legs Syndrome

Claim: Placing a bar of soap under your bedsheet can treat Restless Legs Syndrome.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the post containing the claim has gotten more than 6,000 shares and more than 400,000 views on Facebook.

Matter of fact: There is no scientific evidence or study that proves placing a bar of soap under a bedsheet can treat Restless Legs Syndrome, a disease that gives an uncomfortable sensation in the legs creating an urge to move them.

What it is: Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) or Willis-Ekbom Disease commonly occurs at night while resting. Since the symptoms are usually triggered at night, RLS is considered a sleep disorder, causing daytime sleepiness and exhaustion.

How it is being diagnosed: According to the International Restless Legs Syndrome Study Group (IRLSG), RLS is diagnosed using five essential diagnostic criteria. According to a 2021 study, RLS is categorized either as “primary (idiopathic) or secondary to pregnancy or a variety of systemic disorders, especially iron deficiency, and chronic renal insufficiency.”

How it can be treated: Because RLS is diagnosed and categorized in different cases, treatments may also differ from time to time. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, moving the affected limb or limbs can provide temporary relief. It can also be controlled by finding and treating associated medical conditions. Other treatments like iron or dopamine medications can be taken but may worsen the condition overtime. – Erick Prynze Sazon/Rappler.com

