FACT CHECK: Post warning of tropical cyclone ‘Duterte’ is fake

The satellite image used in the post shows super typhoon Ferdie (Meranti) which hit the Philippines in 2016. ‘Duterte’ is also not on the list of tropical cyclone names in 2024.

Claim: A satellite image shows a new tropical cyclone about to hit the Philippines after Butchoy and Carina. It will be named “Duterte.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post came from the Facebook page “Philippine Weather Alert,” which has over 1,000 followers and 174 likes. As of writing, the July 20 post has received 28 reactions and 81 shares.

With a screenshot of the supposed satellite image of tropical cyclone “Duterte,” the post’s caption states: “Alert! Panibagong malakas na bagyo ang namumuo at pinangalanan itong Duterte na magdudulot ng matinding pagbaha — PAGASA nagbabala na maging handa!”

(Alert! A new strong tropical cyclone is forming and has been named Duterte, and it will cause severe flooding — PAGASA warned the public to be prepared!)

It also contained a link allegedly listing possible areas at risk of flooding.

The facts: Using Google reverse image search, Rappler found that the supposed satellite image used in the misleading Facebook post shows Super Typhoon Ferdie (Meranti), which hit the Philippines in 2016.

The original screenshot of the image was published in an article on the website “The Weather Company” on September 13, 2016. According to the article, the satellite image was taken after Ferdie developed into a super typhoon, the highest in the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)’s tropical cyclone categories.

The link in the Facebook post is also clickbait and redirects users to products in an e-commerce site, not to any credible references about the supposed typhoon warning.

Not on PAGASA’s list: Additionally, “Duterte” is not on the list of local names that will be assigned to tropical cyclones that form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 2024. After Aghon, Butchoy and Carina, the next tropical cyclone will be named “Dindo.”

Latest weather update: Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) is the second tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this July and the country’s third for 2024. While PAGASA previously estimated there may be two or three tropical cyclones during the month, the state weather bureau’s 11 am bulletin on July 24 did not mention any low pressure area inside or outside the PAR that could potentially develop into a tropical cyclone after Carina.

According to the latest bulletin, Carina was located 345 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. Signal No. 2 remains up over Batanes, while Signal No. 1 is raised over Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

The state weather bureau is also not ruling out the possibility of Carina strengthening into a super typhoon before it makes landfall in Taiwan. The typhoon, which further intensified on Wednesday morning, has been affecting parts of Northern Luzon and enhancing the southwest monsoon.

For legitimate weather updates, visit PAGASA's official website, X (formerly Twitter) page, and YouTube channel. Get updates too via Rappler's Philippine weather page.

