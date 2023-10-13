FACT CHECK: Power Mac Center does not sell GT20 Ultra smartwatches

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Power Mac Center, an authorized reseller of Apple products, warned the public about fake Facebook pages promoting a supposed sale of a non-Apple smartwatch in their stores

Claim: Power Mac Center, an authorized reseller of Apple products in the Philippines, is selling GT20 Ultra smartwatches at half its original price.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Several fake Facebook pages posted the claim, with some including edited photos of celebrities purportedly endorsing the product. Clicking the links provided in the post redirects to a supposed Power Mac Center page with an online order form requesting customers to provide personal information such as their name, phone number, and address.

One such post came from the “Power Mac Center” Facebook page which has 1,100 followers. The Facebook post has so far garnered 1,200 reactions, 104 comments, and 42 shares.

According to the caption in these posts, the smartwatch is sold at P1,099 per piece and P2,199 for two.

The watch is supposedly waterproof and impact-resistant, built with a high-quality titanium shell design, and features the S9 SiP operating system, smart buttons, and the “brightest Apple display ever.”

The facts: In an advisory on its official Facebook page on October 11, Power Mac Center said that the posts about their stores selling the GT20 smartwatch are fake.

“We ask you to remain vigilant and refrain from interacting with these fake accounts/pages to avoid any inconvenience and fraudulent transactions,” the advisory read.

The official Facebook page of Power Mac Center has 2.3 million followers to date, while its official website is powermaccenter.com.

Not an Apple product: The GT20 Ultra watch is described as having an “Apple display,” but it is not an official Apple product. The latest version of Apple smartwatches is Series 9, with prices starting at P26,490. There is no “GT20 Ultra” smartwatch series manufactured by Apple. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

