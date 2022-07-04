FALSE: Prince Charles impressed by Marcos’ inauguration

Prince Charles did not give any statement saying he was impressed with Marcos' oath taking ceremony. The video that contained the claim did not show any proof that Prince Charles gave such statement.

Claim: Prince Charles was impressed by the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

FALSE The facts: Prince Charles did not give any statement saying he was impressed with Marcos’ oath taking ceremony. The video that contained the claim did not show any proof that Prince Charles gave such statement.

Prince Charles did not give any statement saying he was impressed with Marcos’ oath taking ceremony. The video that contained the claim did not show any proof that Prince Charles gave such statement. Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 7,400 reactions, 1,094 comments, and 180,780 views on YouTube, as of writing.

A video posted on July 1 by YouTube channel “Newsfiles” said that Prince Charles was impressed by the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This is false.

The official Facebook page of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and the British Embassy in Manila did not post any statement from Prince Charles regarding the inauguration of President Marcos.

The video containing the claim did not show any proof that Prince Charles said that he was impressed with Marcos’ oath taking ceremony. The video only showed several photos taken during the Marcos inauguration with a superimposed photo of Prince Charles. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



